Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Hoard and Jones headline Waterfront Wednesday
Video
Top Stories
Former Olympian supports mental health, and Biles
Grecian Festival celebrates 20th anniversary
Video
Bordas & Bordas West Virginia Open returns to Oglebay
Video
WVNCC opens Crime Scene Lab, will offer online Criminal Justice degree
Video
WATCH
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Post 1 Wins State Tournament Opener
Video
Top Stories
Houser, Cain, Urias lead Brewers to 7-3 win over Pirates
Top Stories
Hype legit, talent undeniable as Browns open training camp
Bordas & Bordas West Virginia Open returns to Oglebay
Video
Steelers’ Highsmith back in mix with NFL’s top pass rush
Lineups in flux for Pirates, Brewers
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Things To Do Near You
Things To Do In Wheeling
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Destination: West Virginia
Home Sweet Home
Class Of The Valley
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
2021 Father’s Day Sweep Steaks
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Senior Salute 2021
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
Jul 28, 2021 / 11:35 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 28, 2021 / 11:35 PM EDT
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
The National Weather Service will now send a mobile alert of Destructive Storms in your area
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
More Weather News
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Grecian Festival celebrates 20th anniversary
Video
WVNCC opens Crime Scene Lab, will offer online Criminal Justice degree
Video
Videos show police rescuing 6-month-old baby left in car outside casino
Video
‘I am safe, I am loved’: Boy stabbed, set on fire by father adopted by detective
Video
The swinger trailer park: ‘Bring your house and share your spouse’
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Citywide Water Shut Off For McMechen Starting Wednesday
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
“A city being rebuilt before our very eyes”: Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott delivers State of the City address
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Grecian Festival celebrates 20th anniversary
Video
WVNCC opens Crime Scene Lab, will offer online Criminal Justice degree
Video
Videos show police rescuing 6-month-old baby left in car outside casino
Video
‘I am safe, I am loved’: Boy stabbed, set on fire by father adopted by detective
Video
Trending Stories
Grecian Festival celebrates 20th anniversary
Video
Bordas & Bordas West Virginia Open returns to Oglebay
Video
WVNCC opens Crime Scene Lab, will offer online Criminal Justice degree
Video
ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill dies at age 72
Eye scan could determine whether COVID patients will be ‘long haulers’
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News