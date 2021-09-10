Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Arguably the biggest game of Ohio State's regular season goes down this Saturday when the No. 3 Buckeyes play the No. 12 Oregon Ducks at noon at Ohio Stadium. This will be Ohio State's first game inside a packed Horseshoe since Nov. 23, 2019.

Ohio State is coming off an up and down 45-31 road win over Minnesota in which C.J. Stroud made his first start at quarterback while 14 freshmen played for the Buckeyes, including nine true freshmen.