Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Neighborhood crime watch meetings continue in Wheeling
Video
Top Stories
Child Tax Credit Program takes burden off families locally and across the nation
Video
“West Virginia Day of Hope” sheds light on those battling drug, alcohol addictions this weekend
Video
Ditto Boutique hosting special shopping night to reveal this year’s Fall fashions
Video
Ohioans to get ticket refunds from Stubhub
WATCH
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Late Goal Lifts Park Past Steubenville
Video
Top Stories
Union Local’s Carter Blake The Robinson Auto Group Athlete Of The Week
Video
Miley struggles, Reds’ skid continues with 6-5 loss to Bucs
Black and Gold Nation: Steelers Prepare for Home Opener
No. 15 Virginia Tech takes fast start to West Virginia
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Things To Do Near You
Things To Do In Wheeling
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
LOVE
Pet of The Week
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
The Daily Pledge Submissions
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
Sep 14, 2021 / 11:31 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 14, 2021 / 11:31 PM EDT
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
“West Virginia Day of Hope” sheds light on those battling drug, alcohol addictions this weekend
Video
How to spot hidden cameras in your Airbnb or hotel room using your phone
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Watch: Kids rescued after hours inside hot car parked in Ohio, mother arrested
Video
Doctor accused of using own sperm to inseminate patient, lawsuit says
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
The City Of Moundsville Moves To A New Mask Mandate
Video
Heather Miller Memorial Scholarship receives donation
What you can do to help those fighting drug or alcohol addictions?
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
“West Virginia Day of Hope” sheds light on those battling drug, alcohol addictions this weekend
Video
How to spot hidden cameras in your Airbnb or hotel room using your phone
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Watch: Kids rescued after hours inside hot car parked in Ohio, mother arrested
Video
Trending Stories
Child Tax Credit Program takes burden off families locally and across the nation
Video
“West Virginia Day of Hope” sheds light on those battling drug, alcohol addictions this weekend
Video
Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: Gov. DeWine appeals for masks in schools
Video
Allegations over poor care of animals at BCARL are reported to authorities
Video
New rule: Citizenship applicants must show proof of COVID-19 vaccines
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News