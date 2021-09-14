Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) - The pandemic interrupted a lot of critical things since it began back in March of 2020, including neighborhood crime watch meetings with the Wheeling Police Department.

Thankfully these meetings are resuming, giving citizens the chance to meet with local law enforcement in an informal setting to discuss things that are going on in the community. Tonight at Temple Shalom, just the third meeting since the pandemic began took place.