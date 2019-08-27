Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

The excess levy for Ohio County Schools is coming up on the ballots. It is essential for funding within the county's school system. The amount is $19 million annually, over five years, which goes towards: curriculum, instructional materials, community agency partnerships, transportation, maintenance, and salaries and benefits for both current employees and retired. It also supports competitive wages for quality recruitment.

At the Ohio County Board of Education meeting tonight, Superintendent Dr. Kim Miller says "we're asking the community for their support. Again this is not going to increase peoples' taxes, this is simply a continuation of the 5-year levy, that I believe was passed in 2014. We want to be able to give our best to our students and this is just another means of doing that."