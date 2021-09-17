Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Wheeling Police release names of suspect and victim in Mozart homicide
Top Stories
Man stabbed in the neck in Moundsville
Video
Gov. Mike DeWine visits the Ohio Valley and asks that you go to the ER only for a true emergency due to COVID
Video
Homicide in Mozart; police chief calls the situation “tragic”
Video
New CS Global plant in Marshall County a win for local manufacturing
Video
WATCH
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Crowe’s five solid innings lead Pirates over Marlins
Top Stories
Steelers, Raiders hoping to prove Week 1 wins were no fluke
Browns LB Walker on IR, LT Wills questionable for Texans
Marlins, Pirates enter weekend series with momentum
Week 5 High School Football Preview
Video
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Things To Do Near You
Things To Do In Wheeling
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
LOVE
Pet of The Week
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
The Daily Pledge Submissions
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
Sep 17, 2021 / 11:04 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 17, 2021 / 11:04 PM EDT
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
McMechen’s Mayor responds after parts of the city flood due to heavy rain
Video
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Sandbags and water pumps used to divert flooding in McMechen this afternoon
Gallery
More Weather News
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Nine talented dancing couples hit the stage for the 10th season of Dancing with the Ohio Valley Stars
Video
Hangover BBQ throws end-of-summer bash Saturday
Video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Hundreds of locals walk to fight heart disease
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Ohio Valley Heart Walk returns to celebrate heart & stroke survivors
Video
Feeding the community: Volunteers know there’s a need a take action to fix it
Video
McMechen’s Mayor responds after parts of the city flood due to heavy rain
Video
There’s a huge need for foster care homes: Here’s what you can do to help
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Nine talented dancing couples hit the stage for the 10th season of Dancing with the Ohio Valley Stars
Video
Hangover BBQ throws end-of-summer bash Saturday
Video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Trending Stories
Wheeling Police release names of suspect and victim in Mozart homicide
Man stabbed in the neck in Moundsville
Video
Gov. Mike DeWine visits the Ohio Valley and asks that you go to the ER only for a true emergency due to COVID
Video
Homicide in Mozart; police chief calls the situation “tragic”
Video
St. Clairsville man found guilty today of five counts of Rape of a Child involving two minor victims
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News