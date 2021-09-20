Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) - Authorities have identified a suspect in the shooting that took place Monday afternoon on 29th Street in Wheeling near Duggar's.

Wheeling Police are looking for Daniel Isaac Eugene Wines for his alleged involvement in the shooting.Wines is a while male, 21 years old, about 6 foot 2 and 290 pounds. He's wanted on a charge of attempted murder.