Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) - After much anticipation for high school football season, tonight was time to show off the spirit. Our 7SportsZone Ohio Valley Football previews have lead up to tonight! The 6th Annual 7News High School Football Kickoff Show was live tonight at Quaker Steak and Lube at The Highlands! Players, cheerleaders, and the band of the week all showed their colors! Our WTRF 7News team provided coverage on all of the action and can't wait to cover this season's football games across the Valley.

After working very hard every day at practice, all of the cheerleaders are looking forward to performing their routines at the regional competition. And for the seniors, it's bittersweet. The energy was alive and everyone was ready to kickoff their seasons! Our very own 7News Sports Scott Nolte had said tonight, live at the show, that this is what he wants, he wants a memory, he wants everyone to remember this when they look back.