Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — With the highest overdose death rate in the nation, West Virginia will be hosting several substance abuse forums over the next few weeks, and public input is needed. One idea is the expansion of drug treatment for prison and jail inmates so they can re-enter the workforce and stay sober when they are released.

“Fortunately we’ve invested in a program that will put people back to work and try to get them through those hurdles that they face for so long. So hopefully we see some results from that,” said Del. Andrew Robinson, (D-Kanawha).