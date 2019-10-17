Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WOWK) — A third case in the VA death investigations at the VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, West Virginia has now been ruled a homicide. A source knowledgeable about details of the investigation has confirmed to WOWK 13 News that a third veteran's death has been determined to be a homicide, following the exhumation of the body and an autopsy.

However, the surviving family members of this third victim have chosen not to identify him publicly at this point in time. The ruling of a third homicide, in this case, comes the same day that the U.S. House of Representatives convenes its first hearing concerning a Congressional investigation of the VA deaths.