Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

WHEELING, W.VA (WTRF)- Congrats to the Bellaire Big Reds Cole Porter on being named our Robinson Auto group sportszone athlete of the week. Porter carried the ball 29 times for 140 yards, and hauled double duty, seeing some time as a wildcat quarterback, and also throwing a TD pass. Porter also had an interception, helping lead the Big Reds to a 12-6 victory over Shadyside, snapping the Big Reds 7 game losing streak. Congrats to Cole Porter, our athlete of the week.

"I try to play as hard as I can," said Porter. "I look up to all of the people that did. I just want to be that guy that's the tough one out there that just doesn't quit."