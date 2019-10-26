Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Students go “Beyond Education” to explore careers in the classroom
Top Stories
Cold weather items flying off shelves at shelters, donations needed
Student ran personal best, disqualified for hijab
Kayne West drops new album today called “JESUS IS KING”
Ohio Co. residents hit the polls early for special school levy
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
The Big Game
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Browns starting tackle Robinson says he’s been benched
Top Stories
Week 9 Friday SportsZone Football Scores
Coach Huggins looks to improve on WVU’s last-place finish
No. 13 Wisconsin looks for redemption against No. 3 Buckeyes
WV Roughriders announce new league
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
LOVE
Obituary
Pledge of Allegiance
Trick or Treat Times
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Off Deals
Contests
2019 Pro Football Contest
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Mel Robbins Contest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Watch
CMA Awards
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
Oct 25, 2019 / 11:46 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 25, 2019 / 11:46 PM EDT
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Emily’s Noon weather update
Emily’s Friday a.m. forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Emily’s Noon weather update
Emily’s Thursday a.m. forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Emily’s Noon weather update
More Weather News
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Dr. Henry Kettler honored as ‘German of the Year’
Morrisey, Brooke County team up for National Drug Takeback Day
Firefighters try to extinguish flames of dissent on Worker’s Compensation coverage for PTSD
WVDOH preparing for winter weather complications
Students go “Beyond Education” to explore careers in the classroom
Officials discuss unified incident command system in Ohio Valley
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Cold weather items flying off shelves at shelters, donations needed
West Virginia bracing for potential $100M budget cut
More Video
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Pro Football Challenge
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled, missing Pennsylvania toddler found safe
Halloween display turns home entrance into Cookie Monster
Student ran personal best, disqualified for hijab
CDC: fentanyl is the deadliest drug in the US
Kayne West drops new album today called “JESUS IS KING”
Emily’s Noon weather update
Trending Stories
Cold weather items flying off shelves at shelters, donations needed
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled, missing Pennsylvania toddler found safe
Halloween display turns home entrance into Cookie Monster
Student ran personal best, disqualified for hijab
CDC: fentanyl is the deadliest drug in the US
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News