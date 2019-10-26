Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) - When members of the military experience the horrors of war and return home suffering from PTSD, the federal government takes steps to make sure they receive the help they need as quickly as possible. ​When firefighters return from a call for help after working a traumatic scene suffering from PTSD, they are left on their own to figure it out.​

Some lawmakers want to change that by granting the first responders with access to worker's compensation benefits that would help cover the costs of treating PTSD.