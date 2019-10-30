Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF)- With local elections on the horizon, local residents are sometimes in the dark when it comes to their local politicians. That's why Belmont County's largest city, Martins Ferry, gave residents the opportunity tonight to learn what they may be voting for.

Through a partnership between the Chamber of Commerce and the economic redevelopment group, Project Forward, a Martins Ferry Meet the Candidates Night was held tonight for the public- to give them a chance to hear candidate platforms.