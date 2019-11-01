Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

Heroin. It’s an illegal, highly addictive opioid drug that has resulted in more than 15,000 deaths in 2017 alone. The epidemic in West Virginia is something we, unfortunately, know all too well. Destroying families and killing loved ones. But there are people who are taking their lives back.

Nearly 165,000 people between 18 to 25 reported having a heroin use disorder in the past year according to the D-E-A. And each day in the United States, almost 200 people die as a result of a drug overdose. Sommer Stevens almost became a part of that number five separate times. That’s why her life mission the past year has been to help others by telling her story. She is now a Face of Recovery.