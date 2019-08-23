Dragon Boat Race returns to Wheeling waters

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Traditional Hong Kong-style dragons boats will return to the Wheeling waters Saturday for the 4th annual Dragon Boat Race.

Dragon boats are 46-feet long, 10 seats that hold 20 people with a drum seat in front of the first two paddlers.

All proceeds from the days’ events go to King’s Daughters Child Care Center to help provide affordable care to families in the Ohio Valley.