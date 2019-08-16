Efforts to save OMVC/EORH continue with rally

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) — A Facebook effort to save Ohio Valley Medical Center and East Ohio Regional Hospital from closing was started just a few days ago but since then, it has quickly transformed into a full-fledged grassroots effort.

The group is holding a rally outside of EORH Friday evening as the future of the hospital hangs in the balance.

Martha Connors, leader of the Facebook effort, held a meeting Thursday at the Ohio County Public Library to discuss the group’s goals, which she calls simple and straightforward.

To try to help save both hospitals. Hillcrest is the only mental health hospital in the area. People will have to travel at least 75 miles for psychiatric inpatient care if we close. We cannot move to Ohio. Martha Connors, Founder of OVMC/EROH Facebook effort

If Hillcrest, a comprehensive Behavior Health system within OVMC closes, the closest facility in this area for West Virginians seeking care is Huntington.