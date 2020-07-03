Elks Lodge donates to Bellaire VFD for upgrades to Union Square Park

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Ohio River Valley Elks Lodge presented a check to the Bellaire Volunteer Fire Department on Friday.

$750 will become $2,250 when it is paired with a matching grant from the state.

The grant will allow the fire department to make significant upgrades to the city park, originally called Union Square Park.

They have a goal of $80,000 for the project.

We’re going to be replacing all the electrical services in the park, lighting up all the monuments and the flagpole, have electrical drops put in along the sidewalks for events, and also replacing all the light poles in the park. Raymond Penyak, 2nd Lieutenant , Bellaire Volunteer Fire Department

The park was probably one of the very first areas developed in the village of Bellaire. They grazed cattle there. They held carnivals there. It’s just one of the prettiest places in town. Rose Durant, Secretary, Ohio River Valley Elks Lodge

We apply for the grants, we raise the money and we give it out to the community.We’re a community-oriented organization and this was one of the things I felt we really needed to do. Frank Papini, President, Ohio River Valley Elks Lodge

They’ve also received donations from EQT, the Margit DeVaul Foundation and Shell Oil. They hope to begin upgrades next year.

