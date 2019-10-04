Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Top Stories
3-D printed Lamborghini & other great videos
Top Stories
$1 vampire drink & other trending stories
Water rates to increase in McMechen
Ohio House of Representatives denies anti-discrimination protections to LGBTQ community
Ohio launches study of genetic markers for opioid addiction
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
The Big Game
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Week 6 High School Football Preview
Top Stories
New faces, same heat? New-look Steelers, Ravens set to clash
Short and sweet; Steelers’ Rudolph focusing on efficiency
Simple star: Browns’ Chubb dodges defenses, shuns spotlight
Pirates fire pitching coach Searage, bench coach Prince
Living Local
A Taste with Rach
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
LOVE
Kidcaster
Obituary
Pledge of Allegiance
Trick or Treat Times
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
What’s Up Ohio Valley
Contests
2019 Pro Football Contest
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Mel Robbins Contest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Watch
CMA Awards
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Emily’s Friday a.m. forecast
Video
by:
Emily Goodman
Posted:
Oct 4, 2019 / 07:02 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 4, 2019 / 07:02 AM EDT
Weather Video
Emily’s Friday a.m. forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Emily’s Thursday a.m. forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Emily’s Noon weather update
Emily’s Wednesday a.m. forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
More Weather News
Pro Football Challenge
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Thursday a.m. forecast
3-D printed Lamborghini & other great videos
$1 vampire drink & other trending stories
Emily’s Friday a.m. forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Water rates to increase in McMechen
Ohio House of Representatives denies anti-discrimination protections to LGBTQ community
Trending Stories
Hospital ‘Wall of Shame’ shows disabled patient info
Water rates to increase in McMechen
Ohio launches study of genetic markers for opioid addiction
Veteran identified as 5th suspicious death at Clarksburg VA Medical Center
Brooke County drug bust nets four arrests
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News