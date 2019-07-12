Emily’s Friday AM Forecast

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) - The West Virginia Education Association teacher’s union is planning a lawsuit against the legislature, over the recently passed education law. It contains a large variety of seemingly unrelated item items, including teacher pay raises, more school counselors and even charter schools. Critics say that violates the constitution’s mandate that laws deal only with a single-object.

“And just because you say it’s a single-topic ‘betterment’ of West Virginia that doesn’t get around the constitutional provision that says single-object, every bill, or it’s unconstitutional,” said State Sen. Mike Woelfel, (D) Cabell.