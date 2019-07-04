Emily’s July 4th Forecast

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — The coal industry in Appalachia and across the nation is once again under fire.

The United Nations Secretary General now wants to eliminate all coal power plants world-wide. Chubb Insurance, a global investor and insurer of coal companies is getting out of that business. All this follows former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s pledge to shut down all coal and natural gas operations in the U.S. by 2030.