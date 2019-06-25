Skip to content
WTRF
Wheeling
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Top Stories
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
West Virginia Headlines
Top Stories
Glen Dale man sentenced to prison for sexually abusing an 11-year old girl
Top Stories
Elderly Ohio man makes and gives away thousands of pocket crosses
Top Stories
Allen Pool in St. Clairsville closed after Muriatic Acid spill
Police: Man drove through Nashville funeral procession in truck stolen from disabled veteran
US moves 249 migrant children from Texas facility after reports of poor conditions
Monroe County Care Center to be sold to Alternative Solutions
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
College Sports
Local Sports
NFL
Olympics
Racing
West Virginia Illustrated
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Championship Week Is Here; Roughriders Prepare For AAL Title Game
Top Stories
Sunday Sit-Down with Jeremy Hays
Top Stories
Digital Exclusive: Full interviews with Mayor Glenn Elliott and WV Roughriders coach ‘Mook’ Zimmerman
CJ Goodwin to host sports camp
Digital Exclusive: Coach Mookie ‘Mook’ Zimmerman is riding into the championship
Roughriders to host Championship at WesBanco Arena
Community
Ask the Pros
A Taste with Rach
Calendar
Founder’s Day of Caring
LOVE
Obituary
Ohio Valley Fourth of July Fireworks Schedule
Veterans Voices
Contests
Animals Up Close
Backyard Weather
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Watch
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Emily’s Noon Weather Update
Video
Sun and cloud mix through afternoon
Posted:
Jun 25, 2019 / 04:20 PM UTC
/
Updated:
Jun 25, 2019 / 04:20 PM UTC
video
Emily’s Noon Weather Update
Glen Dale man sentenced to prison for sexually abusing an 11-year old girl
Elderly Ohio man makes and gives away thousands of pocket crosses
Tributes to Michael Jackson flow on 10th death anniversary
Police: Man drove through Nashville funeral procession in truck stolen from disabled veteran
US moves 249 migrant children from Texas facility after reports of poor conditions
Emily’s Tuesday AM Forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
A Special Wish preps for second annual “Bling and Brew”
The B&O Railroad’s rich history in Wheeling
More Video
4th of July Countdown Clock
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Ohio Lottery
Trending Stories
Glen Dale man sentenced to prison for sexually abusing an 11-year old girl
Elderly Ohio man makes and gives away thousands of pocket crosses
Allen Pool in St. Clairsville closed after Muriatic Acid spill
Tributes to Michael Jackson flow on 10th death anniversary
Police: Man drove through Nashville funeral procession in truck stolen from disabled veteran
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News