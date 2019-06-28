Skip to content
WTRF
Wheeling
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Top Stories
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
West Virginia Headlines
Top Stories
Father sues West Virginia frat over son’s brain damage
Top Stories
Car break-ins rise in Wheeling
Top Stories
Grandma’s Fireworks Recalls Fireworks Due to Violation of Federal Standards; Explosion and Burn Hazards
Man accused of feeding meth to a squirrel is arrested
Thieves steal a sick kid’s WWE belt; return belt after finding out they stole from a sick kid
2 dead, 1 seriously injured after plane crashes into North Carolina home
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
College Sports
Local Sports
NFL
Olympics
Racing
West Virginia Illustrated
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Riders have taken on the attitude and personality of the Ohio Valley.
Top Stories
Post One Wins Pitchers Duel With New Martinsville
Top Stories
Ty Fleming to be inducted into Ohio High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame
Championship Week Is Here; Roughriders Prepare For AAL Title Game
Sunday Sit-Down with Jeremy Hays
Digital Exclusive: Full interviews with Mayor Glenn Elliott and WV Roughriders coach ‘Mook’ Zimmerman
Community
Ask the Pros
A Taste with Rach
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Founder’s Day of Caring
LOVE
Obituary
Ohio Valley Fourth of July Fireworks Schedule
Veterans Voices
Contests
Animals Up Close
Backyard Weather
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Watch
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Emily’s Noon Weather Update
Video
Hazy, hot and humid today
Posted:
Jun 28, 2019 / 04:19 PM UTC
/
Updated:
Jun 28, 2019 / 04:19 PM UTC
video
Car break-ins rise in Wheeling
Grandma’s Fireworks Recalls Fireworks Due to Violation of Federal Standards; Explosion and Burn Hazards
Emily’s Noon Weather Update
Man accused of feeding meth to a squirrel is arrested
Thieves steal a sick kid’s WWE belt; return belt after finding out they stole from a sick kid
2 dead, 1 seriously injured after plane crashes into North Carolina home
Pastor gets life in prison on child sex trafficking charges
Rivals target Biden as Democrats’ rifts emerge on age, race
Emily’s Friday AM Forecast
Lost puppy found & other great videos
More Video
4th of July Countdown Clock
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Ohio Lottery
Trending Stories
Car break-ins rise in Wheeling
Grandma’s Fireworks Recalls Fireworks Due to Violation of Federal Standards; Explosion and Burn Hazards
Man accused of feeding meth to a squirrel is arrested
Thieves steal a sick kid’s WWE belt; return belt after finding out they stole from a sick kid
2 dead, 1 seriously injured after plane crashes into North Carolina home
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News