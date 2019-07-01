Emily’s Noon Weather Update

A 7-year old child has been recovered from the lake at Salt Fork State Park after falling from a boat Sunday, June 30, 2019.

Afton Taylor, of North Canton, was boating with family Sunday when he went missing. A 911 call was received at 5:39 p.m. Ohio Department of Natural Resources officers conducted a sonar search of the lake and Ohio Highway Patrol conducted a search by air. The search was suspended at midnight. A systematic grid search with sonar resumed at 8 a.m. on July 1, 2019. The victim was recovered in the no-wake zone at Salt Fork Marina at 9:15 a.m.