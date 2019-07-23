Emily’s Noon Weather Update

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), chairman of the Environment and Public Works Committee’s (EPW) Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee, today announced $9.4 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) to support construction expanding West Virginia Route 2. The Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant was awarded to the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) for the widening of Route 2 to four lanes between Proctor and Kent, West Virginia. Senator Capito issued the following statement and released this video after U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao called her to share the announcement:

“This funding is great news for West Virginia, and I’m thrilled to be able to share it with West Virginians after speaking with Secretary Chao today. I’ve spoken with the secretary and administration officials numerous times in recent months to advocate for the project and let them know what a difference it will make in our state. Not only will it help improve travel on Route 2, but it will also contribute in a big way to our growth, development, and overall economic potential. I’m thrilled that the department chose to help support this critical project, and through my leadership roles on both EPW and the Appropriations Committee, I will continue working to secure funding to improve and expand West Virginia’s infrastructure.”