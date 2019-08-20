Emily’s noon weather update

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A former Uber driver convicted of kidnapping and assaulting a woman he picked up while off-duty in Pittsburgh has been sentenced to nearly a year in jail.

Soumana Dao received a 364-day term on Monday and will get credit the roughly four months he has already served. The 32-year-old city man will also serve five years of probation and 15 years as a registered sex offender.