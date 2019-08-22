Emily’s Noon Weather Update

Technology has become a staple in our world today. And every day kids are getting more and more attached to their phones, tablets, or computers. 7News reporter Shelby Davis took a deeper dive into the cyber world to find out how parents are keeping their kids safe on something as vulnerable as the internet.

On average, children in the United States are getting their first smartphone at 10 years old, making them more prone to internet crimes and cyberbullying. In fact, in 2018, nearly 8 thousand victims of internet crimes were under the age of 20. This has caused states across the nation to enact cyberbullying and sexting laws.