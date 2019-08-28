Emily’s Noon weather update

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) -- Industry leaders now believe medical cannabis could be sold in West Virginia next year. This after the State Treasurer selected a financial institution to handle the money. Element Federal Credit Union, a West Virginia-based institution, was the winning applicant out of four bidders, including heavy hitters like Chase Bank. Soon the Department of Health and Human Resources will be able to accept bids from companies hoping to be marijuana growers, processors, or medical cannabis dispensary owners.

"I've got confidence that the state is going to do everything that they can, to move this as fast as possible. And I think you'll be able to buy medical cannabis in the calendar year 2020," said Michael Haid, a prospective medical cannabis bidder.