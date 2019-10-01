Emily’s Noon weather update

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Friends, family and customers of the late C.B. "Stubb" Stubblefield will celebrate the barbecue legend's legacy in Austin Tuesday at a ceremony to welcome the pitmaster into the National Barbecue Hall of Fame.

Stubb opened his first restaurant in Lubbock in 1968, where it became a gathering place for up-and-coming musicians looking to make a name for themselves. He moved his barbecue pits to Austin in the 1980s, and started what would become a sauce empire here in the 1990s.