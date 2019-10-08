Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Top Stories
Dick’s CEO: destroyed $5m worth of assault rifles
Top Stories
Wheeling Mayor sends a letter to WVDOT regarding the closure of the Suspension Bridge
Underwater pumpkin carving & other great videos
The McRib is back & other trending stories
Kroger to stop selling e-cigarettes
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
The Big Game
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Steelers QB Mason Rudolph remains in concussion protocol
Top Stories
Not much goes right in Browns’ 31-3 loss to 49ers
49ers stay perfect, dominate Mayfield, Browns in 31-3 win
Wheeling Park Commission lends helping hand to community
Browns will be without Ward, Williams again against 49ers
Living Local
A Taste with Rach
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
LOVE
Kidcaster
Obituary
Pledge of Allegiance
Trick or Treat Times
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
What’s Up Ohio Valley
Contests
2019 Pro Football Contest
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Mel Robbins Contest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Watch
CMA Awards
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
by:
Emily Goodman
Posted:
Oct 8, 2019 / 12:20 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 8, 2019 / 12:20 PM EDT
Weather Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Emily’s Tuesday am forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Emily’s Noon forecast
Emily’s Monday a.m. forecast
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Drought conditions drying fields, impacting farmers
More Weather News
Pro Football Challenge
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Thursday a.m. forecast
Dick’s CEO: destroyed $5m worth of assault rifles
Emily’s Noon weather update
South Park creators hit back at China after the show gets censored
Wheeling Mayor sends a letter to WVDOT regarding the closure of the Suspension Bridge
Underwater pumpkin carving & other great videos
Emily’s Tuesday am forecast
Trending Stories
Dick’s CEO: destroyed $5m worth of assault rifles
South Park creators hit back at China after the show gets censored
Wheeling Mayor sends a letter to WVDOT regarding the closure of the Suspension Bridge
Kroger to stop selling e-cigarettes
Wheeling Park Commission lends helping hand to community
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News