Emily’s Noon weather update

(CBS)- CBS announced today that the Network has reached a new contract extension with Stephen Colbert to continue as host of the top-rated THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT through August 2023. Colbert, who took over as host of THE LATE SHOW on Sept. 8, 2015, was originally signed through August 2020.

In addition to his role as host, executive producer and writer of THE LATE SHOW, Colbert also serves as an executive producer on SHOWTIME’s animated series OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT, which premiered in February 2018.