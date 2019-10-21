Emily’s Noon weather update

Wheeling, W.VA. (WTRF)- The Wheeling Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Team is continuing their investigation Monday after a three-vehicle crash killed two people around 3:15 p.m., Saturday on Interstate 470 eastbound near mile marker 3.

The driver of an SUV, David R. Burke, 72, of Bethlehem, W.Va. died in Saturday’s crash. A second victim has not yet been identified. A Wheeling Police officer was taken to Wheeling Hospital for minor injuries, where they were treated and released.