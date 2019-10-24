Emily’s Noon weather update

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. - Governor Jim Justice announced in a release that all U.S. veterans who stay at a West Virginia state park or state forest during the upcoming Veterans Appreciation weeks are eligible for a 50 percent discount on overnight lodging.

“Our incredible veterans have given us so much and ask for so little in return, it’s truly amazing,” Governor Justice said. “I’ve said over and over that we ought to do absolutely everything that we can, all the time, to show our appreciation for these great men and women.”