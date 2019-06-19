Skip to content
WTRF
Wheeling
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Top Stories
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
West Virginia Headlines
Top Stories
Bluefield State College announces Blue and Gold Opportunity Plan
Top Stories
Country Time wants to legalize all lemonade stands
Top Stories
Residents pack county commission meeting objecting to injection well site
Deputies: Grandfather shot & killed grandson in Elkview
Teen accused of murdering friend after $9m offer
Rapist released, allegedly attacks same victim
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
College Sports
Local Sports
NFL
Olympics
Racing
West Virginia Illustrated
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Digital Exclusive: Coach Mookie ‘Mook’ Zimmerman is riding into the championship
Top Stories
Roughriders to host Championship at WesBanco Arena
Top Stories
Roughriders Advance To AAL Championship
Roughriders Confident In Rematch With Ironmen
Nailers Announce 2019-20 Regular Season Schedule
Roughriders Ready For AAL Semifinal
Community
Ask the Pros
A Taste with Rach
Calendar
Founder’s Day of Caring
LOVE
Obituary
Veterans Voices
Contests
Animals Up Close
Backyard Weather
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Watch
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Emily’s Noon Weather Update
Video
More showers in afternoon
Posted:
Jun 19, 2019 / 04:34 PM UTC
/
Updated:
Jun 19, 2019 / 04:34 PM UTC
video
Emily’s Noon Weather Update
Bluefield State College announces Blue and Gold Opportunity Plan
Country Time wants to legalize all lemonade stands
Residents pack county commission meeting objecting to injection well site
Deputies: Grandfather shot & killed grandson in Elkview
Teen accused of murdering friend after $9m offer
Rapist released, allegedly attacks same victim
AAA report shows millions are driving while high, and most don’t think they will be caught.
Puppy employee & other great videos
National Martini Day & other trending news
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Trending Stories
Bluefield State College announces Blue and Gold Opportunity Plan
Country Time wants to legalize all lemonade stands
Residents pack county commission meeting objecting to injection well site
Deputies: Grandfather shot & killed grandson in Elkview
Teen accused of murdering friend after $9m offer
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News