Emily’s Thursday a.m. forecast

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — The Secretary of State and county clerks have been trying to clean up the voter rolls for three years. but the “Public Interest Legal Foundation” now says four counties have many more registered voters than they do live adults who are eligible to vote. The counties are McDowell, Mingo, Wyoming, and Brooke. Advocates worry the disparities could be targets for voter fraud.

“So, yes if you have a problem maintaining voter records, you are essentially offering yourself up as a soft target for someone that wants to cyber-attack your voter registration system,” said Logan Churchwell, Public Interest Legal Foundation.