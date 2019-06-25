Emily’s Tuesday AM Forecast

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) - If you want to help children with life-threatening illnesses, A Special Wish Foundation, Inc. is doing just that.

A Special Wish Foundation of the Upper Ohio Valley is hosting its second annual Bling and Brew on August 7. For those of you who are unfamiliar with their work, A Special Wish is a non-profit charitable organization dedicated to granting the wishes of children who have been diagnosed with a life-threatening disorder.