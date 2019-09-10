Emily’s Tuesday noon forecast

WORTHINGTON (WCMH) -- The Columbus Division of Police has released a photo of a Worthington Learning Center employee holding a 5-year-old girl by her ankle to show "the severity of what little girl endured."

Police released the photo on Twitter on Wednesday after a video surfaced allegedly showing Worthington Learning Center employees Emma Dietrich, 31, of Columbus, and Joshua Tennant, 27, of Columbus, allowing the young girl to be bullied right in front of them while they did nothing to stop it.