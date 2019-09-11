EORWA introduces new technology at Bellaire Wastewater Treatment plant

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) — Eastern Ohio Regional Wastewater Authority held a ribbon cutting Tuesday at the Bellaire Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The treatment plant is boosting new technology that harvests residual energy found in wastewater.

As a result, EORWA will manage its material and reduce disposal costs.

More changes are coming for the treatment plant, including diverting organic waste, such as food and expired beverages, from landfills.

Bellaire Wastewater Treatment Plant is becoming Energy Neutral and biosolids produced at the facility are now Class A, meaning farmers can use it as a natural fertilizer for certain crops.

We wanted to look at maintaining our rate structure. So, we wanted to think outside the box of different things we could do. And this project allowed us to go off the grids. So, right off the bat, before we do anything else, we’re saving the electric cost of the plant.

Valerie Moore, Executive Director of Eastern Ohio Regional Wastewater Authority

Moore also mentioned that rates would not increase in 2020 and that the master plan was to stabilize future rates.

