Event, traffic info ahead of Wheeling 250 Parade

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling 250th anniversary parade has finally arrived.

The celebration will take to the streets of Wheeling Saturday at 1 p.m., starting at Centre Market.

The parade will feature “The Pride of West Virginia”, WVU Mountaineer Marching Band, and the US Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Core.

7News will broadcast the parade live on WTRF-CBS and on our website.

However, if you miss the parade, no worries! WTRF-CBS will rebroadcast the celebration Sunday, September 8 and Saturday, September 14.

Market Street from 20th to 22nd Street will close at noon Saturday, along with Centre Market.

Closing at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday is Market street from 10th to 20th Street.

Also closing at that time is Main Street between 10th and 23rd Streets.

Local authorities encourage pedestrians to arrive early and watch out for others.