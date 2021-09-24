Executive Director of the United Way of the Ohio Valley Is Honored For Her Can-Do Attitude

WHEELING, W.Va.– (WTRF) She has been raising the bar in all that she does.

And that is why she has been chosen as one of this year’s West Virginia Wonder Women.

West Virginia Living Magazine has selected Jessica Rine, who is the Executive Director of the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley, as one of its recipients.

Rine says she was honored when she got the call that she was among 50 women in the Mountain State to be chosen in 2021.

“It’s a nomination based program and I’m not sure who nominated me. I will probably never know. It’s anonymous, but hopefully it was because I’ve been speaking up about West Virginia and how great West Virginia is and I do have the Mountain State spirit because I do really feel that West Virginia is a unique place from a tourism standpoint, to the people, to the community, to the outdoor activities. It’s just a wonderful, wonderful place to live.” Jessica Rine, 2021 West Virginia’s Wonder Women Recipient

According to West Virginia Living Magazine, they look for women who have a can-do attitude and force change in their communities.

The magazine has been honoring West Virginia Wonder Women since 2014.

Rine will attend a recognition luncheon on November 30th from 11-1 p.m. in Charleston.