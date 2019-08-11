Family sues after video shows nursing home aides taunting woman with dementia

CHICAGO (CNN/WTRF) — In the video, Margaret Collins appears to be in distress with her arms flailing as she pushes away a hospital gown.

“She’s waving her arms because of one reason. She doesn’t have mobility to get away. That’s the only option she has to protect herself,” said Tom Collins, Margaret’s son.

Collin’s family says the 91-year-old great grandmother has dementia and was known by workers at her nursing home, Abington of Glenview, to dislike hospital gowns.

The video of the encounter, four days before Christmas, was posted on Snapchat with the caption “Margaret hates gowns” and two laughing face emojis.

“You’re just like, this is somebody’s sick idea of entertainment,” said Joan Biebel, Margaret’s daughter.

The family is now suing the nursing home and the two nursing assistants involved.

Brayan Cortez and Jamie Montesa have been charged by authorities with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Abington of Glenview nursing home released the following statement:

The privacy and dignity of our residents are of the utmost concern at the Abington. Recently, two employees were immediately terminated when it was determined that they violated our standards and policies. Statement from Abington of Glenview

However, Collin’s family says the workers remained on the job for weeks after initially being cleared by administrators.

“They violate her safety, her privacy, and then they do a slow walk to correct the behavior,” said Tom Collins.