Breaking News
Children Solutions CEO arrested for sexual activity with a minor

Festival and Fair season: First stop Harrison County Fair

Video

by: Steven Ruffing

Posted: / Updated:

The Harrison County Fair is the first of many stops for summer festivals, fairs and community days.

Going on from June 24-29, The Harrison County Fair has everything from motocross to livestock shows and all of the good stuff in between.

“We try to make it all about the kids and giving them a good event,” says Lynette Dauch, President of the Harrison County Fair Board, “because for a lot of kids, this is their vacation.”

Keep an eye out for what festival, fair or community day that we will be highlighting next!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

4th of July Countdown Clock


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter