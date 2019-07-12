Breaking News
Festival of India returns to Wheeling

Video
Posted: / Updated:

For the fourth consecutive year, the Palace of Gold will host the Festival of India Saturday in Wheeling.

Festival goers will enjoy free Indian crusine, mantra mediation and a parade through the streets of downtown Wheeling.

“The parade is always my favorite event,” said Justin Polsinelli, Manager of the Palace of Gold. “It’s a very colorful chariot. It’s a very colorful parade. It’s a great thing.”

Organizers say this event is a great way to celebrate Wheeling’s diverse culture.

The festival kicks off at 2:00 p.m. at Heritage Port and the parade takes place at 5 p.m.

