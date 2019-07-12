Festival of India returns to Wheeling

For the fourth consecutive year, the Palace of Gold will host the Festival of India Saturday in Wheeling.

Festival goers will enjoy free Indian crusine, mantra mediation and a parade through the streets of downtown Wheeling.

“The parade is always my favorite event,” said Justin Polsinelli, Manager of the Palace of Gold. “It’s a very colorful chariot. It’s a very colorful parade. It’s a great thing.”

Organizers say this event is a great way to celebrate Wheeling’s diverse culture.

The festival kicks off at 2:00 p.m. at Heritage Port and the parade takes place at 5 p.m.