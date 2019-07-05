Firework displays happening Friday in Weirton, surrounding areas

The Wheeling Symphony will be bringing some 4th of July fun to Weirton Friday evening as the city holds its Independence Day celebration.

The Symphony will play at 8:00 p.m. at the Event Center, with fireworks to follow.

In the event of rain, the concert will be moved to the Millsop Center and the fireworks will be moved to Saturday at 9:30 p.m.

In addition to the fireworks in Weirton, there are a few other shows happening Friday evening.

You can catch fireworks displays in Elm Grove, Martins Ferry, and Zanesville.

All of these shows start at dusk.