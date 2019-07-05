Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Firework displays happening Friday in Weirton, surrounding areas

Video
Posted: / Updated:

The Wheeling Symphony will be bringing some 4th of July fun to Weirton Friday evening as the city holds its Independence Day celebration.

The Symphony will play at 8:00 p.m. at the Event Center, with fireworks to follow.

In the event of rain, the concert will be moved to the Millsop Center and the fireworks will be moved to Saturday at 9:30 p.m.

In addition to the fireworks in Weirton, there are a few other shows happening Friday evening.

You can catch fireworks displays in Elm Grove, Martins Ferry, and Zanesville.

All of these shows start at dusk.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter