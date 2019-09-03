First ever ‘Pints for a Purpose’ at Hightower Brewing Co.

RAYLAND, Ohio (WTRF) — One local brewery is giving back to the community in a big way!

Hightower Brewing Company is doing it’s first ever Pints for a purpose this Saturday with all proceeds going to benefit the Augusta Levy Learning Center.

“As we got to know a lot of our customer base we found out that a few of our customers work at Augusta Levy and the more we got to talk to them the more we got to know Augusta Levy and what they are about and we fully love and support what they are about so we want to make sure that we are here for them and we chose them to be our first pints for a purpose so.” Megan Whiting, Owner of Hightower Brewing Co.

They are even making a special beer to mark the occasion!

“And the color of autism is blue so we are doing a double blueberry sour that’s 8%. It’s called fits just right and it’s basically a blueberry pie so there is a nice spice combination to get a little crust there from the blueberry.” Greg Whiting, Owner of Hightower Brewing Co.

Angie Wood from the Augusta Levy Learning Center said without the help of the Ohio Valley they wouldn’t be able to do what they do! And they are so grateful!

“To have events like this is just wonderful and it means so much to all of us. I just think this is going to be a really fun event for everyone to come out too and help support the Levy Center and have a good time with friends and family.” Angie Wood, Augusta Levy Learning Center Executive Director

This fundraiser is on Saturday the 7th from noon to 10pm.

It includes a can collaboration, basket raffles, 50/50, bands, food, and more!

The Whiting’s hope to be able to do a collaboration can release fundraiser quarterly for other organizations in the valley.

