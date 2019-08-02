COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) — Ohio Department of Agriculture welcomed the state’s first hemp plants in their background.
About 100 hemp plants traveled from Kentucky to the Buckeye State to be planted Thursday morning.
Governor Mike DeWine signed a bill earlier this week making it legal to farm the hemp plant.
The department says each hemp plant will cost around $3.
- Nonprofit helps secure funding to pay Capitol Hill interns
- First hemp plants hit the soil in Buckeye State
- Statewide Rx reporting system reaches milestone, Ohio lags behind in opiate prevention efforts
- World Scout Jamboree leaves lasting impression in the Mountain State
- New Stores Set to Open at The Highlands