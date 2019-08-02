1  of  2
First hemp plants hit the soil in Buckeye State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) — Ohio Department of Agriculture welcomed the state’s first hemp plants in their background.

About 100 hemp plants traveled from Kentucky to the Buckeye State to be planted Thursday morning.

Governor Mike DeWine signed a bill earlier this week making it legal to farm the hemp plant.

The department says each hemp plant will cost around $3.

