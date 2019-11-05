Teens bound over to adult court after death of photographer in Hocking County

HOCKING COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Two teenagers charged in the death of a photographer at Hocking Hills have been bound over to adult court.

A judge in a Hocking County courtroom, Tuesday, ruled that Jaden Churchheus, 16, will be tried as an adult after the teen was accused of killing Victoria Schafer near Old Man’s Cave in early September.

Churchheus was also issued a $100,000 bond. If he does make bond, the court ruled he will have to wear an ankle monitor.

Another teen, Jordan Buckley, 16, has also been charged with Schafer’s death. He appeared in court Tuesday afternoon and was also bound over to the Court of Common Pleas.

Right now, both teens are charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault as well as reckless homicide after Schafer, 44, was struck and killed by a tree while she was near Old Man’s Cave, September 2.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to ODNR, investigators found evidence that suggested the falling section of tree was not a natural occurrence.

The two teens were arrested in early October.

If convicted, the teens could face life in prison.