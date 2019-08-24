Fitzsimmons Dog Park reopens to full capacity

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling City officials have announced the reopening of the Fitzsimmons Family Dog Park to full capacity.

The large breed section of the park was closed last week to allow the surface to recover following months of dry weather.

With nice weather expected this weekend, Wheeling Assistant City Manager Bill Lanham is encouraging dog owners to take advantage of the reopening.

“We are pleased to share that both sides of the dog park are now open and fully operational,” said Lanham. “The weekend weather is supposed to be beautiful and we hope residents have the opportunity to spend some time with their canine companions at the dog park.”

The Ohio Valley’s first dog park is divided into two sections: large breeds and small breeds, each with its own water and waste stations, walking trail and benches.

For more information, visit the Fitzsimmons Family Dog Park Facebook page.