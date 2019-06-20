Flooding throughout the Ohio Valley

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for the entire 7News viewing area until 8:00 p.m. Eastern on Thursday.

7News has also received reports of flooding in Glen Dale, McMechen and Shadyside.

Street flooding in McMechen, W.Va.

According to Belmont County EMA Director Dave Ivan, there was street flooding in Shadyside.

EMS personnel sent 7News a picture of significant flooding in McMechen.

Flooding in McMechen, W.Va.

Marshall County EMA Director Tom Hart said to avoid the 21st Street exit in McMechen due to flooding.

Hart also mentioned to avoid South Marshall St. in McMechen in the area of Jim’s Run. McMechen and Benwood fire departments responded to that area as of 8:30 p.m.

First responders on the scene in McMechen, W.Va.

Stay with 7News for the latest updates in local weather information.