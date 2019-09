COLUMBUS (WCMH) -- Children's clothing and equipment can be expensive. Baby's car seats can cost hundreds of dollars. Those need to be replaced when you have been in an accident, your child has outgrown it, or the seat simply expired.

Walmart and recycling group TerraCycle have teamed up to give you cash for your old seat. You simply have to take the old seat out of the car and into the customer service counter at participating stores. (click here to find the closest one to you) There, the company representative with exchange the car seat for a $30 gift card that you can use in the store or online to buy items for your baby.