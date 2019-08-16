Francis Pier-Pint Historic Brew-Off is back

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling is going back in time Friday evening and reliving the Prohibition era.
Francis Pier-Pint Historic Brew-off returns to River City Restaurant with attendees partaking in beer-tasting and trivia.
Trivia includes the history of Wheeling and a ‘speakeasy’ with seven new beers will be available to attendees.
The brew-off takes place 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- ‘Easy Rider’ star, 1960s swashbuckler Peter Fonda dies at 79
- 16-year-old suspected in stabbing that led to mother’s death
- West Virginia road conditions may affect race for governor
- Local basketball great honored at alma mater
- Coffee mug purchases from newly-opened ‘Rachel’s on 16th’ benefits breast cancer awareness