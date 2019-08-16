Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Francis Pier-Pint Historic Brew-Off is back

Video
Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling is going back in time Friday evening and reliving the Prohibition era.

Francis Pier-Pint Historic Brew-off returns to River City Restaurant with attendees partaking in beer-tasting and trivia.

Trivia includes the history of Wheeling and a ‘speakeasy’ with seven new beers will be available to attendees.

The brew-off takes place 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

Job and Career Fair

Click to Enter

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter