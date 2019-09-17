Free Hunter safety course offered for beginners, experienced hunters

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — On Sunday, Sept. 22, the eight-hour course is being offered free of charge.

It will cover all the basics including firearm safety, safety in the field, hunting ethics, sportsmanship and the law.

They say it’s vital information for first-time hunters, and a valuable refresher for experienced hunters as well.

“In order to obtain your first hunting license in the State of Ohio, you have to have the hunter’s safety course,” said Deputy Tom DeVaul of the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department. “Our focus is primarily on the youth, which is what the Division of Wildlife focuses on, because that’s when most people get their first license. We do have some adults who take it just because they’re interested. And others are looking at hunting in another state where they require that you show proof that you have taken a hunter safety class.”

It’s being taught from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. Sunday at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge on Gun Club Road in the Uniontown area off Route 331.

It’s presented by certified instructors, and lunch is provided.It’s free, but you do need to register.

Log on to the ODNR website and follow the prompts for the Hunter Education Class. For more information, call (740) 312-2589.